Gibiate Anime Reveals 3rd Promo Video With English Subtitles

Show's executive producer posts statement confirming July premiere

The official website for Yoshitaka Amano 's Gibiate anime series began streaming the show's third promotional video on Friday. The video reveals that Sugizo and Maki Ohguro will perform the ending theme song "Endless ~Across the Time~."

Ryō Aoki , the production committee chairman and executive producer for the anime, posted a statement in English on the anime's website about the status of the anime. In the statement, Aoki stated regarding his thoughts on whether to postpone the anime:

We believe that GIBIATE , the collective strength of Japanese all-star creators, will be able to cheer up and give courage to those who have suffered from the virus and self-restraint, and give hope to our warmhearted fans through this work. So we decide to overcome difficulties on production and lack of promotions due to cancellations of the events, and start the broadcast in July as scheduled.

However, as it was difficult for key stations to broadcast this anime on terrestrial broadcasting due to its key word, I would like to apologize for having to give up broadcasting only on key terrestrial stations.

We are determined to do our best to bring this special anime work to you. There are only 2 months left, but we will do everything we can to mitigate impact of COVID-19 and delay of after recording while advancing the production.

The anime was slated to host its world premiere at Anime Expo this year, before the convention cancelled this year's event.

The anime stars:

Gibiate Project, a global IP development group that includes Amano (Final Fantasy games), is developing the series. The group announced the anime at Anime Expo 2019 last July.

Gibiate Project describes the anime's "ultimate survival action" story:

In 2030, Japan. A virus has infected humans throughout the world.

Infected people turn into different forms of monsters based on their ages, sexes and races. The virus is named 'Gibia' - after being rich in variety like gibier.

Just then, a pair of samurai and ninja appeared in such a blighted wasteland of Japan.

They both travelled from the early Edo period, fighting together with help from a doctor who tries to find cure for Gibia.

Facing ceaseless attacks from Gibia, and outlaws that attack travelers for food, they start the dangerous journey with enemies all around.

Amano is credited as the original character designer of the upcoming anime, while Naoki Serizawa (Resident Evil manga, Saru Lock ) is designing the monsters. Yuzo Koshiro (Ys, ActRaiser) is credited as "Sound Creator," and the Yoshida Brothers are the musical artists. Ryō Aoki ( Girl Friend BETA , BONJOUR Sweet Love Patisserie , Endride ) is credited with project planning and the original story.

Shamisen musicians the Yoshida Brothers and Sugizo ( X Japan and Luna Sea 's guitarist) perform the opening theme song "Gibiate." The Yoshida Brothers ' new two-disc album THE YOSHIDA BROTHERS launched in January, and it includes the song "Gibiate."

The overall project also includes artist collaborators such as Japanese doll maker Mataro Kanabayashi the Third, swordsmith Kunihisa Kunihisa, calligrapher and artist Sisyu, and Hideo Komatsu (president of the shamisen company Komatsuya Co., Ltd.).