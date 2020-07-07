Voice Actor Kenjiro Tsuda Reveals He Is Married With 2 Kids

'I thought that choosing not to make an announcement would protect our safety'

Live-action and voice-over actor Kenjiro Tsuda posted on Instagram on Tuesday that he is a married man with two children. The popular voice actor had previously kept his marital status and other details about his private life hidden in the interest of safety, but said that he felt compelled to belatedly announce this information after a weekly tabloid published an article about his marriage on the same day.

"When we first got married, we received frequent messages threatening our safety, and I thought that choosing not to make an announcement would protect our safety," he wrote. "Also, there are many live-action actors and voice actors, whom I admire, who keep their private lives unseen, and I wanted to be like that too, which is why I chose not to make an announcement until now."

He stated that he is making the announcement now because he feels that there may be people impacted by the tabloid article, and that it also might cause trouble for people related to his work. He apologized for revealing this information to everyone who has supported him in "this less-than-ideal way."

"I will continue to strive diligently to be the best actor I can be, and I appreciate your support," he concluded.

Kenjiro Tsuda is perhaps best known as the voice of Seto Kaiba in Yu-Gi-Oh! . He also played Hannes in Attack on Titan , Overhaul in My Hero Academia , Hyakunosuke Ogata in Golden Kamuy , and Akihito Narihisago in ID: INVADED . He recently directed and starred in the live-action promotional video for The Way of the Househusband .

[Via Otakomu]