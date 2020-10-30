Voters Crown Days on Fes as #1 in Web Manga General Election

The results are in for pixiv and Nippon Shuppan Hanbai, Inc 's "Web Manga General Election." Users submitted more than 27,000 applications for web manga series and judges whittled down the selection to 50 series. Readers were able to vote for their favorites until September 17. The site saw a huge outpouring of voters with over 813,000 votes cast in total. After tallying up the results, Days on Fes by Kanato Oka was crowned the #1 web manga of the year. Yen Press will release the manga in English in February 2021.

Yen Press describes the story:

When high schooler Kanade Sora takes her classmate Otoha Yamana to their first rock festival, the experience is greater than they can even imagine. It's a new life of rocking out!

Oka drew a new illustration to celebrate the series' win. The creator said, "Thank you for all of your votes! I was able to finish in first place because of all of the love and support from the series' dedicated readers."

In second place is Otoge ni Trip Shita (I ♂ Tripped into an Otome Game) by Ikusa Kano. The manga, serialized on Media Factory 's Gene pixiv website, follows a college-aged guy named Otoya Otonari. Otoya isn't very confident and wants nothing more than to start over in a different world. One day, while playing a video game, he clicks on an ad and is transported to another world where all the other men are very nice to him. It turns out that Otoya found himself a one-way ticket into an otome game.

In third place is Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! by Yū Toyota . The story follows Adachi, a thirty-year-old virgin, has developed the power to read people's minds by touching them. After a brush with his very handsome colleague, Adachi realizes he has a raging crush on none other than Adachi himself.

Square Enix Manga & Books has released the manga's first two volumes in English. The series continues to be popular among fan polls. It previously took fifth place in last year's Manga General Election poll and a live-action television show is in the works.

The top 10 results from the poll are listed below.

Days on Fes by Kanato Oka (licensed by Yen Press ) Otoge ni Trip Shita (I ♂ Tripped into an Otome Game) by Ikusa Kano Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! by Yū Toyota (licensed by Square Enix ) The Delicious Adventures of Dampier by Tomato Soup Koe ga Dasenai Shōjo wa "Kanojo ga Yasashisugiru" to Omotte iru (A Girl Who Can't Speak Thinks 'She is Too Kind' by Ichi Yamura Ichaicha Suruto Okane ga Wai Chau Danjo no Hanashi by Tokiwa Koisuru (Otome) no Tsukurikata (I Turned My Childhood Friend (♂) Into a Girl) by Azusa Banjo Sasaki and Miyano by Shō Harusono (licensed by Yen Press ) Ninja to Gokudō by Shinsuke Kondō Minato Shōji Coin Laundry by Yuzu Tsubaki and Sawa Kantsume