See Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Characters — as Drawn by Gintama's Hideaki Sorachi

Sure, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is plastered everywhere in Japan and online. But you have never seen Tanjirō and the Hashira like this until today — drawn by the Gintama creator himself, Hideaki Sorachi :

These illustrations debuted in the " Gintama Times" program during the Jump Festa 2021 Online event earlier on Saturday. These are actually just three of the 10 illustrations that Sorachi drew of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba characters. Each person who catches the Gintama: The Final film during its first week will receive one of the 10 randomly distributed cards (while supplies last).

And that's not all. Sorachi also drew animation sketches for footage in the film, and theaters will hand out four more randomly distributed cards with those sketches in the second and third weeks of screenings. Written messages from 31 cast and staff members, including the director, will also be included in the audience gifts.

A 15-second television commercial for the movie debuted on Thursday:

Gintama: The Final will open in Japan on January 8 . The film will be based on the finale of the original manga, combined with new story elements.

The manga is also inspiring a new net anime special titled Gintama The Semi-Final with a story that will be a two-episode prequel to the film. The net anime will premiere exclusively in Japan on the online dTV service on January 15. The film will also have a novel by Mirei Miyamoto that will ship on January 8.

Sorachi's original "science-fiction period-drama comedy" manga began in 2003 and ended in June 2019 with over 55 million copies in circulation. The latest anime series premiered in July 2018. The manga has also inspired various original video anime ( OVA ), event anime, two live-action films, and two live-action net spinoffs. Viz Media published the manga's first 23 volumes in English.

The first 49 episodes of the first television series began streaming on Hulu with a new English dub in December. Sentai Filmworks released the anime's first 49 episodes on DVD in 2010 and 2011, but that release did not include an English dub .

