Gintama: The Final Film to Feature Art Drawn by Creator Hideaki Sorachi

Theaters to distribute 4 illustrations during film's 2nd/3rd week of screenings

The official website for Gintama: The Final , the new anime film of Hideaki Sorachi 's Gintama manga, announced on Monday that the film's footage will feature four animation sketches drawn by Sorachi himself. Participating theaters will hand out four cards reproducing those sketches by Sorachi to audience members during the film's second and third weeks of screenings. The following image of Gintoki, Shinpachi, and Kagura will be on one of two cards distributed during the film's second week of screenings:

Theaters will distribute two more cards during the film's third week of screenings. Audience members during these two weeks will randomly receive one of that week's two cards. Written messages from 31 cast and staff members, including the director, will also be included in the audience gifts.

Participating theaters will hand out an exclusive Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba illustration card of Tanjirō and the Hashira, as drawn by Sorachi, to Gintama: The Final audience members in the film's first week of screenings. Theaters plan to hand out a new bonus to audience members every week.

Gintama: The Final will open in Japan on January 8 . The film will be based on the finale of the original manga, combined with new story elements.

The manga is also inspiring a new net anime special titled Gintama The Semi-Final with a story that will be a two-episode prequel to the film. The net anime will premiere exclusively in Japan on the online dTV service on January 15. The film will also have a novel by Mirei Miyamoto that will ship on January 8.

Sorachi's original "science-fiction period-drama comedy" manga began in 2003 and ended in June 2019 with over 55 million copies in circulation. The latest anime series premiered in July 2018. The manga has also inspired various original video anime ( OVA ), event anime, two live-action films, and two live-action net spinoffs. Viz Media published the manga's first 23 volumes in English.

The first 49 episodes of the first television series began streaming on Hulu with a new English dub in December. Sentai Filmworks released the anime's first 49 episodes on DVD in 2010 and 2011, but that release did not include an English dub .

