Attack on Titan, Fullmetal Alchemist Creators Talk Manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine July Issue

The July 2021 issue of Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine will feature a conversation between manga creators Hajime Isayama and Hiromu Arakawa , best known for their works Attack on Titan and Fullmetal Alchemist respectively. The magazine will ship on June 9. The issue will also include a free postcard featuring cover art from Attack on Titan 's 34th and final volume, which ships on the same date.

In other Attack on Titan -related news, the series will get a free online exhibit starting from June 9. The exhibit will show curated scenes and look back on the lives of the characters. More details will be announced at a later date.

A new Attack on Titan : Character Encyclopedia book, titled Attack on Titan : Character Encyclopedia FINAL will be released in Japan on June 9. The book will contain a new interview with author Hajime Isayama , and a preview of said interview will be published in the June 2021 issue of Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine on May 9.

The first volume of Attack on Titan : Full Color Edition (a colorized version of the original manga, pictured top-right) will be released in Japan on June 9. Kodansha will publish a total of four volumes, once every three months.

Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga ended in the May issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine on April 9, after 11 and a half years of serialization. The series has inspired a popular television anime, many spinoff manga and novels, several spinoff anime, video games, and a live-action film project. The manga has more than 100 million copies in print worldwide.

Source: Comic Natalie