Attack on Titan's Levi Lends His Voice to Robot Vacuum

Attack on Titan character Levi, squad captain in the Survey Corps and an infamous clean freak, has lent his voice to a robot vacuum. The Roborock S6 Pure is getting a special model with 93 original voiced lines by Levi voice actor Hiroshi Kamiya .

Some of the lines include: "Commence cleanup of the area. My duty is to ensure that not a single piece of garbage remains in this crappy room, as long as I'm alive," "Stopping the cleanup. Meh, choose for yourself not to have regrets," and "Cleanup concluded. This is real cleaning. Got it?" The vacuum also comes with an original sticker.

The vacuum will go on sale in Japan on June 9, costing 69,800 yen (US$635). It is available for order through NTT Plala 's online shopping service " Hikari TV Shopping."

Levi first revealed his clean freak nature in episode 20 of the TV anime series, or volume 5 of the manga. Since then he has become the head of bathroom improvements for the Osaka railway and the spokesperson of the Attack detergent brand. He also inspired his own laundry detergent.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web