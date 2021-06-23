Interest
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Inspires Suitcase Based on Nezuko's Box
posted on by Kim Morrissy
In Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Tanjiro carries his sister Nezuko around in a box strapped to his back. The box's design is now inspiring a snazzy suitcase to use on the go.
The item is available for order in Japan via MOVIC's online store until July 7. It costs 27,500 yen (approximately US$250), and will go on sale on October 22. Only one suitcase can be purchased per person. A separate 1,900 yen (approximately US$17) delivery fee also applies.
Speaking of Nezuko and boxes, a large-scale figure of Nezuko and the accompanying box will be available for order in Japan until July 15.
Source: Anime! Anime!