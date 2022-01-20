New Light Novel Heroine Is Just As Cute As hololive's Gawr Gura

Umidori Tо̄ketsu no "Detarame" na Jijо̄ light novel features character designs by Gawr Gura designer Amashiro Natsuki

hololive English's Gawr Gura is currently the world's most popular Virtual YouTuber, sitting pretty with over 3.75 million subscribers. A new light novel published by MF Bunko J , titled Umidori Tо̄ketsu no "Detarame" na Jijо̄ ("Tо̄ketsu Umidori's 'Untruthful' Circumstances"), features illustrations by Gawr Gura character designer Amashiro Natsuki and is clearly channeling Gura's energy in the heroine's character design.

To drive the similarities home further, Kadokawa has released two promotional videos animating the character of Detarame-chan in Live2D , just like a VTuber. She is voiced by Inori Minase .

The book is written by Ryо̄seirui Kaeru and received the top prize for the 17th MF Bunko J Light Novel Rookie Award. The first volume shipped on November 25.

In the story, Tо̄ketsu Umidori receives a strange request for help from a classmate. After agreeing to help her, a mysterious girl wearing a cat hoodie shows up at his house. Her name is "Detarame-chan" and her true identity is the personification of lies. After a series of escapades, she asks Umidori: "Will you kill lies with me?"

Gawr Gura debuted as part of the hololive English branch in September 2020. She is "a descendant of the Lost City of Atlantis, who swam to Earth while saying, 'It's so boring down there LOLOLOL!' She bought her clothes (and her shark hat) in the human world and she really loves them. In her spare time, she enjoys talking to marine life."