Love All Play Anime Casts Natsuki Hanae's Cat

Voice actor Natsuki Hanae 's cat, Konpei, is making his own voice actor debut in the Love All Play anime. He will play Ramune, a cat that wanders around the school. The anime announced the surprise casting at a stage presentation at AnimeJapan 2022 and on its official Twitter account.

Hanae's love for his cat is well-known. He frequently posts photos of Konpei on his Twitter account and has the words "Cat bot" in his bio. (As he amusingly recounted, this once got him blocked by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 's official anime Twitter account.)

The television anime of Asami Koseki 's Love All Play badminton novel will premiere on April 2.

The main cast includes:

Additionally, real-life badminton players Yūta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino will appear in the anime playing themselves.