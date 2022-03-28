Interest
Love All Play Anime Casts Natsuki Hanae's Cat
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Voice actor Natsuki Hanae's cat, Konpei, is making his own voice actor debut in the Love All Play anime. He will play Ramune, a cat that wanders around the school. The anime announced the surprise casting at a stage presentation at AnimeJapan 2022 and on its official Twitter account.
＼🎊新キャスト発表🎊／— ラブオールプレー【アニメ公式】 (@loveallplay2022) March 26, 2022
ネコの #らむね 役は #花江夏樹 さん愛猫の #こんぺい くんに決定しました💕
どんな鳴き声を聴かせてくれるか楽しみですね🐈🐾
放送をお楽しみに！！#ラブオールプレー#バドミントン#素敵なキャスティング#猫 pic.twitter.com/2r57KZxCvA
Hanae's love for his cat is well-known. He frequently posts photos of Konpei on his Twitter account and has the words "Cat bot" in his bio. (As he amusingly recounted, this once got him blocked by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's official anime Twitter account.)
The television anime of Asami Koseki's Love All Play badminton novel will premiere on April 2.
The main cast includes:
- Natsuki Hanae as Ryō Mizushima
- Yōhei Azakami as Shōhei Sakaki
- Makoto Furukawa as Kо̄ki Matsuda
- Kensho Ono as Taichi Higashiyama
- Tetsuya Kakihara as Yо̄ji Higashiyama
- Yuuki Kaji as Akira Uchida
- Minako Kotobuki as Rika Mizushima
- Kazuya Nakai as Hitoshi Ebihara
- Masaya Matsukaze as Shizuo Nakano (name romanization not confirmed)
- Shimba Tsuchiya as Hirohito Monda (name romanization not confirmed)
Additionally, real-life badminton players Yūta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino will appear in the anime playing themselves.
Sources: AnimeJapan 2022 stage presentation, Love All Play anime official Twitter account