One Piece Inspires Fitness Gym in Tokyo in 2023

A fitness gym inspired by the world of One Piece , called the " ONE PIECE FITNESS BragMen," will open in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward in early 2023. The establishment is a reference to an adventure tale that appears in the manga's 13th compiled volume.

The gym's training room will have One Piece theming, and the trainers will be dressed as naval officers. It will also implement a point system to encourage further training, and operate a "pirate school" aimed at elementary school-aged children.

Further details will be announced at a later date.