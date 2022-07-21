Weekly Shonen Jump, Weekly Shonen Sunday Link Up For Connecting Covers

Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday revealed the covers for their 34th and 35th issues respectively, which will publish a landmark joint interview with manga legends Eiichiro Oda ( One Piece ) and Gosho Aoyama ( Detective Conan ). When placed side by side, the illustrations on the covers will connect. The Jump cover depicts Monkey D. Luffy and Tooru Amuro, while the Sunday cover depicts Conan Edogawa and Roronoa Zoro.

The illustrations are all freshly drawn for the collab. In addition, Sunday will bundle a postcard showing the four characters contained in one image.

The interview will be published in two installments across their respective serializing magazines. Jump magazine will publish the first part in its 34th issue on July 25, while Sunday will publish the second part in its 35th issue on July 27.

The One Piece franchise 's official YouTube channel posted a teaser video for the interview on Tuesday under the title "Shinjitsu wa Itsumo Hitotsunagi no Daihihō" (The Truth Is Always One Treasure), a reference to both the treasure in One Piece and Conan's iconic catchphrase.

Aoyama launched the Detective Conan manga in 1994. Oda began serializing the One Piece manga in 1997. Both series have inspired popular and still ongoing television anime adaptations.

Last November, Oda indicated his respect for Aoyama when he commented: "I've never met him, but he feels like a comrade in arms. I know how tough getting to 100 volumes is, Aoyama-san! Congrats on 100 volumes of Conan!"

Source: Comic Natalie