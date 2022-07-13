One Piece, Detective Conan Creators Will Sit Down For Landmark Joint Interview

Manga legends Eiichiro Oda ( One Piece ) and Gosho Aoyama ( Detective Conan ) have sat down together for a landmark joint interview. Despite drawing for rival publications, the interview will be published in two installments across their respective serializing magazines. Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine will publish the first part on July 25, while Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday will publish the second part on July 27.

The One Piece franchise 's official YouTube channel posted a teaser video for the interview on Tuesday under the title "Shinjitsu wa Itsumo Hitotsunagi no Daihihō" (The Truth Is Always One Treasure), a reference to both the treasure in One Piece and Conan's iconic catchphrase.

Aoyama launched the Detective Conan manga in 1994. Oda began serializing the One Piece manga in 1997. Both series have inspired popular and still ongoing television anime adaptations.

Last November, Oda indicated his respect for Aoyama when he commented: "I've never met him, but he feels like a comrade in arms. I know how tough getting to 100 volumes is, Aoyama-san! Congrats on 100 volumes of Conan!"

Source: Famitsu.com