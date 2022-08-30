Dragon Ball's Next Video Game Collab is PUBG Mobile

The official Twitter account for PUBG Mobile announced an upcoming collaboration with the movie is set for next year.

The box-office smashing anime film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is heading into its next video game collaboration next year. The official Twitter account for PUBG Mobile announced an upcoming collaboration with the movie is set for next year.

The online multiplayer battle royale game has collaborated with numerous video game and anime franchises in recent years, including Neon Genesis Evangelion , Jujutsu Kaisen , and Sakura Wars . The Dragon Ball characters recently appeared in the Epic Games' survival shooter Fortnite , leading to viral clips of Goku dancing to "Gangnam Style."

The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime film earned an estimated US$30,761,982 after its second weekend in North America. That brings the film above Dragon Ball Super: Broly (US$30,712,119 in 2018) and puts it in the top five highest-grossing anime films ever at the U.S. box office (unadjusted for inflation). Box Office Mojo lists the film as having made US$69,189,350 worldwide.

Source and Image via PUBG Mobile Twitter Account