Light Novel Author's Work Canceled Even After Ranking in Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi!

Zento Sakurame's Mondaiji no Watashi-tachi wo Kaeta no wa, Onaji Class no Monaka-senpai romantic comedy ranked 20th among new series

Novelist Zento Sakurame announced on Monday that their Mondaiji no Watashi-tachi wo Kaeta no wa, Onaji Class no Monaka-senpai (The Person Who Changed Us Problem Children Is Our Classmate Monaka-Senpai) romantic comedy light novel was "canceled due to sales." Sakurame noted that the series ranked in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Their full statement is translated below:

I have an unfortunate announcement to make. Although Mondaiji no Watashi-tachi wo Kaeta no wa, Onaji Class no Monaka-senpai won an award at Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! , it has been canceled due to sales. I am deeply sorry that things have turned out in such a disappointing way for readers who were looking forward to the continuation. Thank you for all your support thus far. I am saddened because there are still plenty of chapters I want to write, and I had prepared an outline for dramatic events to make the story even better. I am extremely sorry as an author for squandering the support so many people have given me by letting it end this way. I treasure everyone's passionate thoughts and reviews. I am taking a crazy amount of emotional damage writing this cancelation announcement tweet... It's awful that the story will forever be left hanging. Also, there are some who might be anticipating the next volume because of the positive Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! results, so I have decided to state clearly that it won't happen, even as it wounds me.

Kadokawa 's Sneaker Bunko imprint launched the first volume with illustrations by Ai Hario on June 1. The second volume shipped on September 30.

The series ranked 20th among new series and 40th overall in Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! last Thursday.

The youth romantic comedy follows the perspective of Ao Monaka, a popular guy with a girlfriend who helps solve his classmates' problems.

Source: Zento Sakurame's Twitter account



Disclosure: As of November 1, 2022, Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, has agreed to acquire majority control of Anime News Network. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.