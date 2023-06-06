Sony Music Entertainment's VTuber PRISM Project Announces 6th Generation Talent

Jun Akane, Yuki Kitashiro debut on June 9 as agency's 1st male-presenting talent

Sony Music Entertainment 's English-speaking Virtual YouTuber PRISM Project announced on Sunday that it will debut two new talents—Jun Akane and Yuki Kitashiro—on June 9 starting from 7:00 p.m. PST (10:00 p.m. EDT). They are the first male-presenting talent to debut with the agency.

Further information about the debuting talents is as follows:

Jun Akane

"Longing for escape from his life on the streets, Jun Akane found himself tempted by rumors of magical treasure that could change his life forever. A chance meeting with a mysterious bird led him to discover four magical stones with power over the elements, giving him the arcane power to overthrow the pirate lords that terrorized his island. As the new pirate captain, Jun raided and plundered the seas, but soon realized that he lacked the greatest treasure of all–friendship."

Jun Akane is designed by Hiyori Asahikawa ( your name. Another Side:Earthbound ) and modeled for Live2D by be-quest, INC. He will debut on June 9 at 7:00 p.m. PDT (10:00 p.m. EDT).

Yuki Kitashiro

"A prince of a cold, icy northern kingdom, Yuki was identified at a young age for his magical talents but found himself pressed into service not as a diplomat-in-training or a great general-to-be, but as a child assassin. Rumors of his ghastly deeds spread, and so too did his internal conflict over what he had become. Darkness threatened to consume him whole, but at the brink of losing complete control, fate gave him a chance at redemption and guided him towards purer aspirations - that of happiness and acceptance."

Yuki Kitashiro is designed by Suzuka Oda ( Psychic Detective Yakumo , Bishōnen Tanteidan ) and modeled for Live2D by be-quest, INC. He will debut on June 9 at 9:00 p.m. PDT (11:00 p.m. EDT).

The project received over 3,000 applications from 20 countries and regions worldwide for its General Audition 2022.

The PRISM Project first launched in January 2021. All agents are signed to Sony Music talent management contracts. The talents are primarily active on YouTube and stream a variety of content including, but not limited to, singing, karaoke, gaming, and art. The existing talent roster includes Iku Hoshifuri, Aoi Tokimori, Meno Ibuki, Rita Kamishiro, Luto Araka, Shiki Miyoshino, Nia Suzune, Yura Rikudou, Pina Pengin, Naki Kamizuki, Sara Nagare, Non Anon, Ami Amami, Kou Tsubame, and Lana Shikami.

The project's Japanese-speaking equivalent, VEE Project, debuted its first wave of talent in May 2022.

