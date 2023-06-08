Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Anime Promotes Real-Life Bear Park

Okuhida Bear's Park keeps over 100 non-hibernating bears

In what has to be the most unsurprising collaboration ever, the Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch! anime announced a promotional campaign with Okuhida Bear's Park, a zoo which keeps over 100 non-hibernating black and brown bears for tourists to feed and take photos with.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Kumanano/SHUFU TO SEIKATSU SHA/Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch! Project

From June 16 to July 31, visitors can receive a paper mat, guiding them to various areas inside the park. Once you've accumulated all the passwords, you can relay them to a staff member to receive a free B6-sized clear file. (Note: Only while stocks last.)

Okuhida Bear's Park is located in the mountains of the Northern Japan Alps in the Gifu Prefecture . The area is notable for its forests and spa resorts.

The Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch! anime is the second anime season based on Kumanano and 029 's Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear light novels. The anime premiered on April 3, and Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

