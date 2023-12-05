Los Angeles Rams Host a One Piece Game Day

The Los Angeles Rams foobtall team hosted "The Los Angeles Rams and One Piece Game Collaboration Day" at the SoFi Stadium on December 3. The Rams won 36-19 against the Cleveland Browns while videos of the One Piece anime played on the big screen and the stadium's 360° double-sided Infinity Screen.

©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Several fans got their shot at being the pirate king thanks to an AR camera. There were also limited-edition One Piece rally towels that fans waved during touchdowns and third downs. The first 10,000 attendees at the game also got One Piece clear bags featuring artwork from One Piece Bounty Rush and the One Piece Card Game .

The official YouTube channel for One Piece launched a new linear stream of the anime in celebration of its 25th anniversary titled "ANYTIME ONEPIECE" on October 29 at 10:00 a.m. JST. The stream began with episode one of the anime and will play throughout the next year (in Japan only unfortunately) and add new episodes as they air on television. At 24 minutes per episode and 1,080 episodes currently, that's exactly 18 straight days of the anime before it loops around again.

Bandai Namco Entertainment , Shueisha , and Toei Animation once again held " One Piece Day," a two-day event commemorating the anniversary of the debut of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga on July 21-22.

Shueisha , Bandai/ Bandai Spirits , Bandai Namco Entertainment , Toei , and Toei Animation teamed up to celebrate 25 years of One Piece in a series of commercials featuring actors Mackenyu (Zoro in live-action One Piece ), Akio Ohtsuka (Blackbeard in the One Piece anime), Wataru Ichinose , Subaru Kimura , Shirabe Kawaguchi , Kaori Nazuka , and Yuno Nakao.

