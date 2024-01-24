Nami Tamaki Performs Gundam Seed Opening in The First Take Video Before New Film's Release

Over 20 years ago, the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise entered a new phase with Mobile Suit Gundam Seed . It was a new take on an old series and resonated with the youth of the time. Then, fans were hit with the 25th episode and its J-pop opening theme song, “Believe” by Nami Tamaki , complete with a whole new opening animation and the first look at the now iconic Freedom Gundam . Just before the release of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM , Tamaki appeared on the Japanese YouTube channel The First Take to perform her now legendary song in one take.

[ #THEFIRSTTAKE ]



-



No.396

Narumi Tamaki

@NamiTamaki0601





-



In the 396th episode, Nami Tamaki , who will celebrate her 20th anniversary since her debut in 2023, will appear for the first time. A one-take performance of Nami Tamaki 's major debut song "Believe," which is the third opening theme for the TV anime Mobile Suit Gundam Seed .



▼ 22:00~ YouTube premiere released

The video opens with Tamaki saying, “I debuted with this song ‘Believe’ 20 years ago. I'd like to express my heartfelt gratitude by singing it today with my all.” After asking the band if they are ready and a short back and forth, Tamaki kindly asks they all begin. And they do so with the high beat opening riff (and the Freedom Gundam prepares for a sortie in our minds).

Image via twitter.com ©THE F1RST TAKE

The performance itself is incredibly beautiful and showcases Tamaki's vocal talent. During her performance, she is also quite expressive with her hands and even does a little dance here and there. But it's during the middle riff of “Believe” when astute fans of Tamaki will notice she briefly performs the dance routine from the 2003 music video of “Believe.” It's a real treat for all those who've followed her twenty-plus career, and it's well worth watching The First Take performance just for that.

The First Take YouTube channel started in 2019, and it invites musicians to perform their songs in one take. While there are different camera angles utilized in many of the videos, it's to show a dynamic performance instead of one continuous front shot. Other notable talents to appear on The First Take are Queen Bee performing “Mephisto,” Flow preforming “GO!!!,” and ClariS performing “Connect,” among many others.

The performance of “Believe” by Tamaki on The First Take is a great way to prepare for the release of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM . Hopefully, we'll hear the song as an insert song during the film, but we won't know that until Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM begins screening in theaters on Friday in Japan.