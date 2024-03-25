Which manga do you want to see as anime? AnimeJapan 2024 tells us what Japanese fans want

Which manga do fans, particularly those in Japan, want to see animated in the future? While it's not a definitive list, AnimeJapan 2024 held a poll, and the results are interesting to say the least:

Image courtesy of AnimeJapan ©Hami Nakasora

//

👑Anirank Top 10 announced!

\\



Manga You Want to Be Made Into Anime Ranking 2024

Total votes: 103,473!



Click here for the Top 10 results!🔻

https://anime-japan.jp/activities/ajranking/



#AJ2024 #AnimeJapan #アニラン2024 [Anirank2024]

The poll ran from February 1 to March 4 and included 50 titles, such as Cipher Academy by Nisio Ishin (writer) and Yuji Iwasaki (art), Kagurabachi by Takeru Hokazono , Coffee and Vanilla by Takara Akegami , and Tokyo Aliens by Naoe . After receiving over 100,000 responses, AnimeJapan 2024 announced the results on its account and home page on Friday.

Taking the number 1 spot was none other than Shinanonchi no Ikuru by Hami Nakasora. The manga revolves around the daily lives of a boy named Ikuru and his big sister Shinano as they navigate the late 1980s and early 1990s. In a message to AnimeJapan, Nakasora wrote (roughly translated):

I was happy just to be nominated, but I never expected to win first place!

I was so happy I thought it was a dream!

Thank you so much to all the readers who voted!

I will continue to draw fun and nostalgic manga!

And let me say this as the author! I think Shinanonchi no Ikuru would definitely be fun if it were made into an anime! If you haven't yet, please consider reading the manga!

Nakasora also celebrated on X/Twitter. Nakasora wrote (roughly translated), “Thank you so much to everyone who voted! I realized once again this manga is supported by everyone's enthusiasm!”

Manga You Want to Be Made Into Anime Ranking 2024

Shinanonchi no Ikuru won first place!

Thank you so much to everyone who voted! I realized once again this manga is supported by everyone's enthusiasm!

I'm going to the Big Sight to check if it's not a dream!

Thank you for 2nd place in the Manga You Want to Be Made Into Anime Ranking!

I'm really happy to know there are many people who want to see the M-moto family animated. Thank you very much to everyone who voted!

I will to do my best to continue drawing manga that readers can enjoy.

At #2 wasby M-Fujin. In a series of manga essays, M-Fujin recounts the eccentric misadventures of her family of five, particularly her youngest daughter "M-mi." In her comment to AnimeJapan, M-Fujin wrote (roughly translated):

RAB (Real Akiba Boyz) no Nichijo Kaitemita

I am truly honored to have been selected for this wonderful award.

I belong to the anime song dance team called RAB (Real Akiba Boyz), and this work depicts the fun daily lives of the RAB members! Our dream is for us to be animated.

For us, this award was one we wanted so badly… Thank you so much to everyone who voted and to everyone who found this work!!

by Maron took the bronze. The manga follows the daily lives of thebreakdance group Real Akiba Boyz. (Yes, they're an actual group.) Maron wrote (roughly translated):

Maron also posted his joy in placing third on his X/Twitter account, saying (roughly translated), “Thank you so much …😭😭😭😭”

Even I can't believe the incredible result of 3rd place in the “Manga You Want to Be Made Into Anime Ranking 2024”… Thank you so much…😭😭😭😭 #AJ2024 #AnimeJapan #アニラン2024 [Anirank2024] #RABの日常 [RAB no Nichijo]

Filling out the final spots in the top 10 were:

The AnimeJapan YouTube channel also posted a short video featuring the ranking:

Update: Does this list matter? Well, the list two years ago had Senpai is an Otokonoko , Solo Leveling , Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! , The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You , Kaiju No. 8 ... and some obscure manga named Oshi no Ko .