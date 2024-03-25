Interest
Shinanonchi no Ikuru Tops AnimeJapan's 'Manga You Want to Be Made Into Anime' Ranking (Updated)
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Which manga do fans, particularly those in Japan, want to see animated in the future? While it's not a definitive list, AnimeJapan 2024 held a poll, and the results are interesting to say the least:
The poll ran from February 1 to March 4 and included 50 titles, such as Cipher Academy by Nisio Ishin (writer) and Yuji Iwasaki (art), Kagurabachi by Takeru Hokazono, Coffee and Vanilla by Takara Akegami, and Tokyo Aliens by Naoe. After receiving over 100,000 responses, AnimeJapan 2024 announced the results on its account and home page on Friday.
Taking the number 1 spot was none other than Shinanonchi no Ikuru by Hami Nakasora. The manga revolves around the daily lives of a boy named Ikuru and his big sister Shinano as they navigate the late 1980s and early 1990s. In a message to AnimeJapan, Nakasora wrote (roughly translated):
I was happy just to be nominated, but I never expected to win first place!
I was so happy I thought it was a dream!
Thank you so much to all the readers who voted!
I will continue to draw fun and nostalgic manga!
And let me say this as the author! I think Shinanonchi no Ikuru would definitely be fun if it were made into an anime! If you haven't yet, please consider reading the manga!
Nakasora also celebrated on X/Twitter. Nakasora wrote (roughly translated), “Thank you so much to everyone who voted! I realized once again this manga is supported by everyone's enthusiasm!”
Thank you for 2nd place in the Manga You Want to Be Made Into Anime Ranking!
I'm really happy to know there are many people who want to see the M-moto family animated. Thank you very much to everyone who voted!
I will to do my best to continue drawing manga that readers can enjoy.
RAB (Real Akiba Boyz) no Nichijo Kaitemita by Maron took the bronze. The manga follows the daily lives of the otaku breakdance group Real Akiba Boyz. (Yes, they're an actual group.) Maron wrote (roughly translated):
I am truly honored to have been selected for this wonderful award.
I belong to the anime song dance team called RAB (Real Akiba Boyz), and this work depicts the fun daily lives of the RAB members! Our dream is for us to be animated.
For us, this award was one we wanted so badly… Thank you so much to everyone who voted and to everyone who found this work!!
Maron also posted his joy in placing third on his X/Twitter account, saying (roughly translated), “Thank you so much …😭😭😭😭”
Filling out the final spots in the top 10 were:
• I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl by Azusa Banjo
• Minikui Yūkaku no Ko by Naru Kariya
• Kitanai Kimi ga Ichiban Kawaii by Manio
• Kagurabachi by Takeru Hokazono
• The Summer You Were There by Yuama
• Kindergarten WARS by Yu Chiba
• Psyren by Toshiaki Iwashiro
The AnimeJapan YouTube channel also posted a short video featuring the ranking:
Update: Does this list matter? Well, the list two years ago had Senpai is an Otokonoko, Solo Leveling, Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You, Kaiju No. 8 ... and some obscure manga named Oshi no Ko.
Sources: Email correspondence, AnimeJapan's website and X/Twitter account, Hami Nakasora's X/Twitter account, and Maron's X/Twitter account
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history