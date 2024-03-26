Interest
AnimeJapan's Thunderbolt Fantasy Panel Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at Puppets in Action
posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
The first puppet to be shown off was the pipe-smoking Lǐn Xuě Yā.
#ThunderboltFantasy's Lǐn Xuě Yā also took to the stage. #AnimeJapan2024. #AJ2024 pic.twitter.com/qts8llnhJ9— ANN Events (@ann_events) March 24, 2024
Next up was a sword-fighting demo with the puppet of the other protagonist, Shāng Bù Huàn.
Check out this demo of #ThunderboltFantasy's Shāng Bù Huàn puppet at #AnimeJapan2024. #AJ2024 pic.twitter.com/GbSPMbuYva— ANN Events (@ann_events) March 24, 2024
Lastly, we got a look at the movements of a female character with Dān Fěi's puppet.
Lastly, we got a a behind-the-scenes look at the Dān Fěi puppet in action. #ThunderboltFantasy #AnimeJapan2024 #AJ2024 pic.twitter.com/Aq3SmVyYVh— ANN Events (@ann_events) March 24, 2024
All three short exhibitions are a fun behind-the-scenes look at Thunderbolt Fantasy. If you ever wondered what the puppeteering looked like without the clever camerawork and sets obscuring them, now's your chance.