Fans of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia are likely familiar with the pro hero Best Jeanist, a character who wears denim jeans from his pants all the way up to his nose. What fans may not know is that "Best Jeanist" is an actual real-life award given by the Japan Jeans Council every year since 1984. Within the series' canon, Best Jeanist has won the award for eight years in a row. Fiction has become reality as the fiber hero character has recieved a real-life Best Jeanist special contribution award for the 41st annual ceremony's Council Selection Division on November 14 in Tokyo.

Best Jeanist's voice actor Hikaru Midorikawa accepted the award for his character. Midorikawa voiced a video acceptance speech, in which Best Jeanist (the hero) apologizes that he could not make it to the ceremony (he was battling a villain, of course!), thanks everyone, and introduces Midorikawa to accepts the award on his behalf.

Horikoshi shared an illustration commemorating Best Jeanist's win:

Image via Kōhei Horikoshi's X/Twitter account © Kōhei Horikoshi

Horikoshi commented that he was surprised to hear about Best Jeanist's win. He had been thinking about how to involve readers in the story, which blurred the lines between reality and manga. He was happy with his character's win, and he is thankful to his readers as well as Midorikawa for accepting the award for Jeanist (who is again, of course, busy battling a villain!). He also drew Bakugo in the background, who not only interned with Best Jeanist, but also thinks that he is super awesome.

Congratulations to Best Jeanist, and thanks for keeping the world and fashion safe!

Horikoshi launched the manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014, and ended it on August 5. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally. The manga crossed 100 million copies in circulation worldwide in April.

The anime's seventh season was announced after the sixth season ended in March 2023. A four-episode My Hero Academia Memories compilation special with some new scenes premiered on April 6. The seventh season (starting with episode 139 of the overall anime) then debuted on May 4. The anime again aired on YTV and NTV on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. (4:30 a.m. EDT). Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it airs.

The final season is slated to debut in 2025.

My Hero Academia: You're Next , the fourth anime film in the My Hero Academia franchise , opened in Japan on August 2. The film is screening in IMAX, MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema. TOHO International opened the film in U.S. theaters on October 11. The film is available with English subtitles and dub releases.