Arte TV Anime Adds Kiyono Yasuno as Cast Member, Ending Song Artist

also cast in April anime

The official website for the television anime of Kei Ohkubo 's Arte manga announced on Saturday that Kiyono Yasuno is joining the cast as Arte's friend Dacha and performing the ending theme song.

Previously announced cast members include:

Mikako Komatsu as Arte



Katsuyuki Konishi as Leo



Junya Enoki as Angelo



Sayaka Ohara as Veronica



Kousuke Toriumi as Yuri



M.A.O . as Catalina



Takayuki Hamana ( The Prince of Tennis , Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation , Library War , Appleseed XIII ) is directing the anime at Seven Arcs . Reiko Yoshida ( Girls und Panzer , K-ON! , Violet Evergarden ) is overseeing the series scripts, Takaaki Suzuki ( Strike Witches , Girls und Panzer ) is the background researcher, Chieko Miyakawa ( Moshidora ) is the character designer and chief animation director, and Gorō Itō is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

Media Do offers the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

16th century Firenze, Italy. One girl, One ARTistic ambition!The birthplace of the renaissance era, where art is thriving. In one small corner of this vast city, one sheltered girl's journey begins. She dreams of becoming an artist, an impossible career for a girl born into a noble family. In those days, art was an exclusively male profession, with woman facing strong discrimination. In spite of these challenges, Arte perseveres with hard work and a positive attitude!

The anime will premiere next April.

Ohkubo launched the manga in Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in 2013.

