Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Anime Adds Chika Anzai, Takahiro Mizushima to Cast
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official Twitter account for the television anime adaptation of Iro Aida's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun (Jibaku Shōnen Hanako-kun) manga revealed two more cast members for the series on Thursday.
Chika Anzai as Sakura Nanamine
Takahiro Mizushima as Natsuhiko Hyūga
The anime will premiere on TBS on January 9 at 25:58 (effectively January 10 at 1:58 a.m.) before airing later that week on SUN, CBC, and BS-TBS. The show will have 12 episodes. Funimation will stream the series with an English dub and with English subtitles.
The anime will star:
- Megumi Ogata as Hanako-kun
- Akari Kitō as Nene Yashiro
- Shōya Chiba as Kou Minamoto
- Yūma Uchida as Teru Minamoto
- Minako Sato as Aoi Akane
Masaomi Andō (Astra Lost in Space, School-Live!, Hakumei and Mikochi) is directing the anime at Lerche (School-Live!, Scum's Wish, Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World). Yasuhiro Nakanishi (Carole & Tuesday, Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju, BanG Dream!) is both overseeing and writing the series scripts. Mayuka Itou (chief animation director for Hakumei and Mikochi) is designing the characters, and Yūji Higa is the animation producer. "Chibaku Shōnen Band" — a new musical unit comprised of Yoji Ikuta (from PENGUIN RESEARCH), musician Masayoshi Ōishi, and ZiNG — are performing the opening theme song "No.7." Akari Kitō is performing the ending theme song "Tiny Light."
Yen Press is releasing the manga digitally, and it describes the story:
"Hanako-san, Hanako-san...are you there?"
At Kamome Academy, rumors abound about the school's Seven Mysteries, one of which is Hanako-san. Said to occupy the third stall of the third floor girls' bathroom in the old school building, Hanako-san grants any wish when summoned. Nene Yashiro, an occult-loving high school girl who dreams of romance, ventures into this haunted bathroom...but the Hanako-san she meets there is nothing like she imagined! Kamome Academy's Hanako-san...is a boy!
Aida launched the manga in Square Enix's G Fantasy magazine in 2014.
Sources: Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun anime's Twitter account (link 2), Comic Natalie