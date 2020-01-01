Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Anime Adds Chika Anzai, Takahiro Mizushima to Cast

Series premieres on January 9

The official Twitter account for the television anime adaptation of Iro Aida 's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun ( Jibaku Shōnen Hanako-kun ) manga revealed two more cast members for the series on Thursday.

Chika Anzai as Sakura Nanamine



Takahiro Mizushima as Natsuhiko Hyūga



The anime will premiere on TBS on January 9 at 25:58 (effectively January 10 at 1:58 a.m.) before airing later that week on SUN, CBC , and BS-TBS . The show will have 12 episodes. Funimation will stream the series with an English dub and with English subtitles.

The anime will star:



Masaomi Andō ( Astra Lost in Space , School-Live! , Hakumei and Mikochi ) is directing the anime at Lerche ( School-Live! , Scum's Wish , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World ). Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Carole & Tuesday , Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju , BanG Dream! ) is both overseeing and writing the series scripts. Mayuka Itou (chief animation director for Hakumei and Mikochi ) is designing the characters, and Yūji Higa is the animation producer. "Chibaku Shōnen Band" — a new musical unit comprised of Yoji Ikuta (from PENGUIN RESEARCH ), musician Masayoshi Ōishi , and ZiNG — are performing the opening theme song "No.7." Akari Kitō is performing the ending theme song "Tiny Light."

Yen Press is releasing the manga digitally, and it describes the story:

"Hanako-san, Hanako-san...are you there?" At Kamome Academy, rumors abound about the school's Seven Mysteries, one of which is Hanako-san. Said to occupy the third stall of the third floor girls' bathroom in the old school building, Hanako-san grants any wish when summoned. Nene Yashiro, an occult-loving high school girl who dreams of romance, ventures into this haunted bathroom...but the Hanako-san she meets there is nothing like she imagined! Kamome Academy's Hanako-san...is a boy!

Aida launched the manga in Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine in 2014.