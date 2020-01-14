Fate/stay night Anime Director Yuji Yamaguchi Passes Away

The official Twitter account for Studio DEEN confirmed on Tuesday that anime director Yuji Yamaguchi has passed away. The tweet did not state a cause or date of death.

Yamaguchi directed both the 2006 Fate/stay night television anime series and the 2010 Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works film at Studio DEEN . He also directed the Strawberry Eggs , The Severing Crime Edge , Angel Links , Z/X Ignition , Touka Gettan , and Yamibo - Darkness, the Hat, and the Travelers of the Books television anime series. He served as an episode director on such anime as Hajime no Ippo , Divergence Eve , Suite Precure , Outlaw Star , Smile Precure! , Brave King GaoGaiGar Final , GaoGaiGar: King of the Braves , and the ongoing GeGeGe no Kitarō anime.

Yamaguchi directed the AM Driver television anime series under the name Isao Torada .

Fellow anime director Tomomi Mochizuki ( House of Five Leaves , Twin Spica ) posted on Twitter about Yamaguchi's death on Thursday, stating that he and Yamaguchi had worked together on The Brave Command Dagwon , Touka Gettan , and Yamibo - Darkness, the Hat, and the Travelers of the Books , as well as other works. Mochizuki said he was shocked and saddened at the news of Yamaguchi's death.

Animator Asako Nishida also posted on Twitter about Yamaguchi's death, expressing her loss for words at his "sudden" passing. Nishida added she wants to tell him thank you for all his works. Nishida worked with Yamaguchi on many works including Fate/stay night , Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works , Touka Gettan , Outlaw Star , GaoGaiGar: King of the Braves , and Angel Links .