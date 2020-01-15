Takara Tomy's Tomica Toy Cars Get Earth Granner TV Anime in April

Takara Tomy announced on Wednesday that it is sponsoring Tomica Kizuna Gattai Earth Granner (Tomica Bond Combination Earth Granner), the first new television anime based on its Tomica toy car brand since the 2017 anime series Tomica Hyper Rescue Drive Head Kidō Kyūkyū Keisatsu . The anime will premiere this April on TV Osaka , TV Tokyo , and their affiliates to commemorate Tomica's 50th anniversary.

The anime centers on the battles between the mysterious alien enemy Dark Spinner and the secret defense unit Earth Granner over Earth Energy, the energy generated from the Earth's rotation.

Shizuka Ishigami and Haruna Sakurai play the twin brothers and protagonists Raiga Kudō and Kūga Kudō, respectively. Nobuyuki Hiyama and Satoshi Hino play the Kudō twins' close comrades Gao Granner Leo and Gao Granner Eagle, respectively. Jun Fukuyama plays Gō Mach, a "super racer" affiliated with Earth Granner.

Shinji Ushiro ( Yo-kai Watch ) is directing the anime at OLM , and Yuka Yamada ( Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid , Asteroid in Love ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yuko Inoue ( Pocket Monster Side Story , Inazuma Eleven ) is designing the characters. Noriyuki Asakura ( Knights of Sidonia , Zoids Wild ) is composing the music, and Yasunori Ebina is the sound director. Takara Tomy is credited with the original work.

The 2017 Tomica Hyper Rescue Drive Head Kidō Kyūkyū Keisatsu anime was the first anime inspired by Tomica line of miniature toy cars. The anime premiered in Japan in April 2017, and ended in December 2017. A new net anime series then launched in January 2018.

An anime film titled Drive Head: Tomika Hyper Rescue Kidō Kyūkyū Keisatsu opened in Japan in August 2018.

Sources: My Navi News, Earth Granner website, The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web