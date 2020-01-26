Ultraman Anime's Live-Action Promo Video to Feature Anime's Cast, OLDCODEX Song

The Makuake crowdfunding campaign for the live-action promotional video for the 3D CG anime of Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi 's Ultraman manga launched on Monday. The campaign seeks to raise 5 million yen (about US$45,800), and it will run until March 30.

The campaign previewed voice actors Ryohei Kimura (first image below) and Takuya Eguchi in costume as their respective characters Shinjiro Hayata/Ultraman and Dan Moroboshi/Seven.







The campaign also revealed the title of OLDCODEX 's new theme song for the television broadcast of the anime. The song is titled "CoreFade," and it will also play in the final live-action promotional video. The television broadcast will premiere in April on Tokyo MX and BS11 .

The first anime season premiered globally on Netflix last April and has 13 episodes. Kenji Kamiyama ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eden of the East , Napping Princess ) and Shinji Aramaki ( Appleseed , Harlock: Space Pirate , Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars ) directed the first anime season. Production I.G ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eden of the East , Napping Princess ) and Sola Digital Arts ( Appleseed Alpha , Starship Troopers: Invasion , Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars ) produced the anime in 3D CG. Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi composed the music.

The anime is getting a second season, and Kamiyama and Aramaki and Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts are returning from the first season.

The Linebarrels of Iron team launched their manga series based on Tsuburaya Production 's most famous live-action special-effects hero in Monthly Hero's magazine in 2011.