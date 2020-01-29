Back Street Girls' Jasmine Gyuh Launches New Manga

Kenshirō ni Yoroshiku series is gag comedy with pathos

Kodansha 's Days Neo website is listing a recruitment notice for a regular assistant for manga creator Jasmine Gyuh to work on the new manga Kenshirō ni Yoroshiku (Regards to Kenshirō), which will serialize in Kodansha 's Young Magazine . The listing describes the manga as a gag comedy that is also a "human, moving work with pathos." The listing states that the hired assistant's work will begin in February.

Gyuh's Back Street Girls comedy manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in March 2015, and ended in September 2018. Kodansha released the 12th and final compiled book volume in January 2019. Kodansha Comics released the series digitally in English.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in July 2018. A live-action film adaptation of the manga opened in Japan in February 2019.



Source: Days Neo