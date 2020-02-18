Singer Mafumafu Safely Recovers After Falling Unconscious

Singer suffered from carcinogenic shock; events still planned to go forward

The official website of singer Mafumafu announced on Tuesday that he has safely recovered after falling unconscious. The announcement explained that Mafumafu 's staff found him unconscious at his home after they went there for a planned meeting on Sunday around noon. A later medical examination revealed that Mafumafu fell unconscious due to carcinogenic shock (Adams-Stokes syndrome).

Mafumafu will continue to undergo close monitoring, but will return to his activities at a later date after fully recuperating. Previously planned events and concerts are tentatively still planned to go forward as scheduled.

The singer has performed theme songs for such anime as The Moment You Fall in Love and Reikenzan: Hoshikuzu-tachi no Utage , and has also performed alongside singer Soraru in the "After the Rain" vocal duo for such anime as Clockwork Planet and Atom The Beginning . Most recently, the duo performed the theme song "1.2.3" for the new Pocket Monsters anime.