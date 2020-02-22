Smokin' Parade Manga by Deadman Wonderland Duo Enters Final Arc

The Twitter account for the Animate retail chain store in Takatasuki city in Osaka prefecture posted a picture on Saturday of the eighth volume of Jinsei Kataoka and Kazuma Kondou 's Smokin' Parade manga, which reveals that the manga has entered its final arc with the volume. The volume ships officially on February 25.

The duo launched the "steampunk action" manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in August 2015.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A string of grisly murders. A young man shouldering the responsibility of his family. When Youkuo Kakujou is dragged into an unimaginable conspiracy, he'll experience the horrific underbelly of science first hand.

Yen Press will release the seventh volume on March 24, and will release the eighth volume on July 21.

Kataoka and Kondou launched their 13-volume Deadman Wonderland manga in Monthly Shōnen Ace in 2006, and ended the series in July 2013. Tokyopop published the first five volumes of the manga before the company shut down its North American publishing division in 2011. Viz Media later released the series in English in North America. The manga received a 12-episode television anime adaptation in 2011, and Funimation released the series in North America on DVD in 2012, and in a Blu-ray/DVD combo package in July 2014.

The duo have also worked on the Eureka Seven manga together.