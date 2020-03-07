Dropkick on My Devil! Anime's 2nd Season Reveals Promo Video, April 6 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Yukiwo 's Dropkick on My Devil! ( Jashin-chan Dropkick ) manga began streaming a new promotional video for the second season on Saturday. The video previews halca 's opening theme song "Toki Toshite Violence" (Violence on Occasion).

The website also revealed that the series will premiere in Japan on AT-X on April 6 at 10:30 p.m. The show will also air on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Sun TV , and Hokkaido Bunka Broadcasting. Amazon Prime Video will stream all the episodes at once in advance of the television broadcast on April 6 at 10:15 p.m. ZAMB will perform the ending theme song "Love Satisfaction."

A new "Chitose" episode of the anime funded by Chitose's hometown tax program is slated to ship on Blu-ray Disc in or after July. The episode features the new character Lierre (Rie-ru), head of Pekora and the other angels, who descends to Earth in the form of a little girl for a certain objective.

The original comedy manga by Yukiwo centers on Yurine Hanazono, a college student who summons Jashin-chan, a demon from the underworld. Now they must live together in a run-down apartment in Tokyo's Jinbōchō district. If Yurine dies, Jashin-chan gets to go back to the underworld, so she constantly plots to kill Yurine.

The first anime season premiered in July 2018. The anime is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan. Amazon Prime Video premiered the final bonus episode in October 2018.

Yukiwo launched the manga in Flex Comix's web magazine Comic Meteor in April 2012, and the series is ongoing.