Makoto Shinkai's Weathering With You Film Sells 138,357 on BD/DVD in 1st Week

Tops Oricon's overall Blu-ray Disc & DVD charts

The Blu-ray standard edition of Makoto Shinkai 's Weathering With You ( Tenki no Ko ) anime film ranked #1 on Oricon's overall Blu-ray Disc ranking for the May 25-31 week, with 59,136 units sold, while the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Collector's Edition of the film ranked #2 with 40,364 units. The film's DVD standard edition also ranked #1 on the overall DVD ranking for the same week, with 38,857 units sold. All three releases shipped on May 27.

The Blu-ray Disc and DVD editions for Shinkai's previous your name. film also ranked at #1 simultaneously in their first week in 2017.

The Weathering With You film opened in 359 theaters and 448 screens in Japan last July. It became the #7 highest-earning domestic film of all time in Japan and was the highest-grossing film in Japan in 2019.

The film centers on a runaway high school boy named Hodoka. He ends up working at an occult magazine in Tokyo to support himself. One day, Hodoka meets a girl who can control the weather, and they start a new business together.

The film debuted in North America on January 15 and ranked at #2 at the box office in North America in its first two days. The film had earned an estimated total of US$6,552,876 in North America as of January 26. Weathering With You became the highest-grossing release from the distributor GKIDS after its first two days in event screenings, topping Mary and The Witch's Flower 's US$2,418,404.

GKIDS describes the story:

The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky...

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web