Mamoru Oshii's VladLove Anime Teaser Trailer Reveals More Cast, Staff

The official Twitter account for Ichigo Animation and Mamoru Oshii 's new anime series Vladlove began streaming a teaser trailer for the anime on Wednesday. The account also revealed more cast and staff members for the anime.

The male cast for the anime includes the Karate Club members and other characters:

The newly announced staff members include:

The anime's website also announced a new poster contest for the anime, with an entry fee of 1,000 yen (US$9), and all proceeds from the contest going towards Doctors Without Borders' COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

The 12-episode anime was originally slated to debut this fall but was delayed due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The anime's previously announced cast and characters are:

Ayane Sakura as Mitsugu Bamba: She is in the second year of high school and is passionate about donating blood. Because she has very exceptional type chimera blood, her blood is hardly useful for other people. She safeguards Mai, a beautiful vampire girl who she happens to meet, and struggles to get blood for the hungry girl. She sets up the Blood Donation Club at school and assumes the post of its captain.



Rina Hidaka as Mai Vlad Transylvania: A beautiful vampire girl lost in an unfamiliar land. Mai is descended from the Transylvania clan, a prestigious vampire family. She is shy and faint-hearted, and can't bite and suck people's blood even though she is a vampire. She was hungry and had no one to turn to, but met Mitsugu, who decided to help her and take her home.



Romi Park as Chihiro Chimatsuri: A beautiful lady who is the Seijumonji High School nurse and the Chimatsuri Blood Research Institute director. Although she is wild and has a potty mouth, she is kind at heart. She becomes interested in Mai (especially her blood) and supports Mitsugu. She creates a Blood Donation Club at school and becomes its advisor to gather food for Mai and collect rare blood to pursue her own interest.





Saori Hayami as Maki Watabe: She is the Captain of the Cinema Club who is passionate about creating films. Interested in watching and making movies, she is a self-proclaimed natural-born documentary filmmaker who wants to film everything. She is also very knowledgeable about vampires.



Yōko Hikasa as Jinko Sumida: She is the Chairman of the Discipline Committee who is stubborn and inflexible. She is a perfectionist who is quite stubborn and unwilling to compromise on anything. Her “Ittokan tin can” attack on discipline violators is notorious. She is an active gamer.



Yu Kobayashi as Nami Unten: She is the Captain of the Dance Club who is full of curiosity and wants to get involved in everything. She is tall and slender, and leads the Dance Club. She is strong-minded and full of curiosity, and will do whatever it takes to get what she wants. She loves Okinawa!



Kanako Takatsuki as Kaoru Konno: She is the Captain of the Cosplay Club, who is short, geeky, and cute. Despite her cute appearance and way of speaking, she is very daring. She is extremely passionate about cosplay . She is also a cat lover with a cat named Tamasaburo.





Vladlove 's official website describes the anime:

Mitsugu Bamba is a high school girl who is crazy about donating her blood, to the point that she feels compelled to visit a local blood bank despite the unfriendly nurse. One day, Mitsugu encounters a beautiful girl there who looks like she has come from overseas. The girl is so pale that she appears ready to faint. Instead, she suddenly starts trashing the blood bank. The girl then loses consciousness and so Mitsugu takes her home...

Oshii is the executive director and is credited with the original work, and Junji Nishimura ( Ranma ½ , You're Under Arrest: The Motion Picture , True Tears ) is directing the anime. Kei Yamamura ( The Next Generation -Patlabor- ) is penning the scripts with Oshii. Issei Aragaki ( Monogatari Series key animator/episode animation director) is designing the characters.

Daisuke Miyachi is the music producer for the anime. Comic Animation is credited for the production, and Drive is credited for the animation production. Production I.G is credited for production cooperation. Ichigo Animation , the subsidiary of the Ichigo Japanese real estate and energy company, is funding the project to promote its Akiba Cultures Zone retail building in Tokyo's Akihabara district.

Kazuhiro Wakabayashi is the sound director for the anime. Wakabayashi has also worked with Oshii on Patlabor: The Movie , Jin-Roh - The Wolf Brigade , The Sky Crawlers , Ghost in the Shell , and Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence .

Frequent Oshii collaborator Kenji Kawai ( The Sky Crawlers , Stray Dog , Ghost in the Shell , Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence , Patlabor the Mobile Police ) is composing the music for the anime. Kanako Takatsuki ( Love Live! Sunshine!! 's Hanamaru Kunikida) is performing the anime's theme song as part of the vocal and performance unit BlooDye, who will serve as the "ambassador unit" for the anime. Karin Isobe will also be Takatsuki's "vocal partner" in the unit, and Sayaka Akagi , Ayano Furutaka , and Chisami Itō are also joining the unit.