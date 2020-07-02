Moriarty the Patriot Anime Unveils More Cast, More Staff, October Debut

The official website for the television anime of Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi 's Yūkoku no Moriarty ( Moriarty the Patriot ) manga announced on Friday more cast members, more staff members, and the October premiere for the anime. The website also presented a new key visual:

The newly announced cast members are:

Satoshi Hino as Sebastian Moran

as Sebastian Moran Yūto Uemura as Fred Porlock

as Fred Porlock Yuuki Ono as John H. Watson

Go Zappa and Taku Kishimoto are in charge of the series scripts. Tooru Ookubo is not only designing the characters, but also serving as chief animation director. The other staff members include:

As previously announced, Sōma Saitō will voice protagonist William James Moriarty, who was adopted into the Moriarty family after he caught the eye of the Moriarty scion Albert. He was made the second son and granted the name William, and he is now a Professor of Mathematics and a Crime Consultant.

Takuya Satō plays Albert James Moriarty, the eldest among the Moriarty brothers. He persuaded his family to adopt the orphans William and Louis, and later conspired with them to murder their family in a fire. Now he is a lieutenant colonel in the British Army.

Chiaki Kobayashi plays Louis James Moriarty, William's biological younger brother. He admires his brother William greatly, to the extent that, during the fire the brothers set to murder their family, Louis willingly inflicted a burn on himself to make William's plan more convincing. Now he manages the Moriarty estates and manor.

Makoto Furukawa plays Sherlock Holmes, a consulting detective who uses his strong perception and deductive ability to assist in cases that the police are unable to solve by themselves.

Kazuya Nomura ( Joker Game , Run with the Wind , Black Fox ) is directing the anime at Production I.G . Tooru Ookubo ( Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings , Tokimeki Restaurant: Miracle6 ) is designing the characters.

The story's protagonist is James Moriarty, the famous antagonist from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's Sherlock Holmes series. In the manga, he is an orphan who assumes the name William James Moriarty when he and his younger brother are adopted into the Moriarty family. As a young man, he seeks to remove the ills caused by England's strict class system.

Takeuchi and Miyoshi debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in August 2016. Takeuchi draws the storyboards and Miyoshi provides the art. Shueisha published the manga's 11th compiled volume on March 4.

A novel for the franchise shipped in November 2018.

