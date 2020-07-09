TBS Acquires 49% of MangaBox Digital Manga Platform From DeNA

Tokyo Broadcasting System ( TBS ) announced on Tuesday that it has acquired 49% of shares of DeNA 's digital manga platform MangaBox as of May 18. DeNA retains the other 51% of the joint venture's shares.

Through this joint venture, TBS seeks to strengthen its content and promote comprehensive media strategy under its "Group Mid-Term Business Plan 2020." The company seeks to develop more original intellectual property from manga. TBS states that the combination of its production and media capabilities and DeNA 's editing and marketing strengths will allow the two companies to expand into multiple different media markets and provide a richer content experience.

DeNA launched the MangaBox app in Japanese and English in December 2013.