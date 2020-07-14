The live-action film of Junko 's Kiss Him, Not Me ( Watashi ga Motete Dōsunda ) manga earned 51,320,380 yen (about US$479,000) from Friday to Sunday and ranked at #4 in its opening weekend. The film opened in Japan last Friday .

Norihisa Hiranuma (High & Low film series) directed the film, and also co-wrote the script with Nami Kikkawa, Shōhei Fukuda, Kei Watanabe, and Daisuke Kamijō. Girls2 performed the film's theme song "Watashi ga Motete Dōsunda."

Four Studio Ghibli movies once again ranked in the Japanese box office top 10 — including all three of the top three films. Studio Ghibli and TOHO launched a campaign to show the studio's movies in 396 theaters in Japan beginning on June 26. Spirited Away (86,785,950 yen or US$809,400 for the weekend, and 493,694,600 yen or US$4.60 million cumulative in 2020), Princess Mononoke (82,683,750 yen or US$771,000, and 473,893,050 yen or US$4.41 million cumulative), and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind ranked #1 to #3, respectively. Tales from Earthsea (12,245,600 yen or US$114,100, and 78,147,600 yen or US$728,700 cumulative) ranked #10.

Paramount Pictures ' Sonic the Hedgehog movie dropped off the top 10 in its third weekend in Japan, but it still earned 14,567,660 yen (about US$135,800) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 138,502,900 yen (about US$1.29 million).

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin, Eiga.com, comScore via KOFIC