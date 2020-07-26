Virtual Crunchyroll Expo Event Reveals 1st Set of Guests

Crunchyroll revealed the first set of guests on Thursday for the virtual version of its Crunchyroll Expo convention taking place on September 4-6.

Cast members from Rent-A-Girlfriend will be attending the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo (V-CRX) convention, including: Sora Amamiya (Chizuru Mizuhara), Aoi Yūki (Mami Nanami), Nao Tōyama (Ruka Sarashina), and Rie Takahashi (Sumi Sakurasawa).



The staff of The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter will be attending V-CRX, including director Kenta Onishi ( Little Witch Academia key animator, My Roommate is a Cat episode director) and line producer Yuki Yamada ( Baby Steps , My Roommate is a Cat ). Satoshi Shoji, who is the editor for the original light novel series and its manga adaptation, will also be in attendance.



The author of the So I'm a Spider, So What? light novel series Okina Baba will also be attending V-CRX.



Crunchyroll also announced the hosts and judges for the Crunchyroll -Hime's Cosplay Cup, which takes place on September 5. Mario Bueno and Vampy Bit Me will host the competition while Creature of Habit and God Save the Queen Fashions will judge the competition alongside two other judges.

Crunchyroll announced on June 3 that it canceled this year's physical Crunchyroll Expo due to the nature of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and in order to emphasize the health of attendees, staff, exhibitors, and guests.

The next physical Crunchyroll Expo will take place on August 6-8, 2021 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Crunchyroll had announced in November that it was partnering with pop culture events organizer ReedPop to produce this year's event at the same convention center from September 4-6.