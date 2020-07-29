A3! WINTER Manga Launches on August 25

Yoshimi Muneyama returns to draw manga

The September issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine revealed on Tuesday that Yoshimi Muneyama's A3! WINTER manga will launch in the magazine's next issue on August 25.

Muneyama launched the A3! SUMMER manga in Monthly Comic Zero Sum in July 2018, and the manga ended in July 2019. The series was itself a sequel to Muneyama's A3! SPRING manga. Muneyama launched the A3! AUTUMN manga in Monthly Comic Zero Sum last October, and ended it on April 28. The manga's two compiled book volumes both shipped on May 25.

The A3! Season Spring & Summer anime premiered on January 13, and it was scheduled to run until March until a delay due to issues related to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) exacerbated scheduling problems in the production. The fourth episode was originally slated to premiere on February 3 before its delay. The anime restarted its broadcast on April 6. Funimation is streaming the series.

A3! Season Autumn & Winter , the anime's next two-arc series, is slated to premiere in October.