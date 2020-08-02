Shonen Jump Teases One Piece Manga is Headed Toward 'Upcoming Final Arc'

In an advertisement for the upcoming One Piece Magazine volume 10 on September 4, this year's 35th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine teased on Monday that Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga is "headed toward the upcoming final arc." The advertisement did not give any more specifics.

The advertisement made the reference as the 10th volume of the One Piece Magazine will focus on a theme of rereading the manga to "prepare for the climax."

The 10th volume of the magazine will also start Boichi 's adaptation of the One Piece : Ace's Story novels.

Oda reported in a YouTube video posted in September 2019 that he "wants to end [the One Piece story] in five years."

While he was still in high school, Oda was a runner-up for the Tezuka Award for new creators from Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1992. He began serializing the One Piece manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump manga on July 19, 1997. As of April, the manga had 390 million copies in print in Japan and 80 million copies in print in over 42 other countries and territories, for a total of more than 470 million copies in print worldwide. The manga won the 41st Japan Cartoonist Awards in 2012, and set a Guinness World Record in 2015 for "the most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author."