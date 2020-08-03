SUPER HXEROS Anime Adds 4 Cast Members

The official website for SUPER HXEROS , the television anime of Ryōma Kitada 's Dokyū Hentai HxEros manga, revealed four additional cast members for the anime on Tuesday. The new cast members for the Tokyo Branch (which will debut in episode 7) are:

LYNN as Shiko Murasame



Natsumi Takamori as Moena Wakakusa





Ayaka Ohashi as Tōma Taiga

as Tōma Taiga Yūki Takada as Yona Ichōgi

The anime premiered on July 3. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The manga's story begins when an unknown invader known as the "Kiseichū" (wordplay on the Japanese word for "parasite") invades Earth and begins robbing people of the source of their erotic "H energy," depriving them of the will to live. Retto Enjō, a high school boy, joins the hero organization HxEros, and alongside four beautiful high school girls, will save the Earth from the alien threat.

Masato Jinbo ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei! ) is directing the anime at project No.9 , and Akitomo Yamamoto ( The Girl in Twilight sub-character designer and chief animation director) is serving as character designer. Jinbo is also overseeing the series scripts.

HXEROS SYNDROMES — a new special unit produced by the rock band BURNOUT SYNDROMES for this anime with Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as a featured artist — is performing the anime's opening theme song "Wake Up Hx ERO! feat. Retto Enjō (Matsuoka Yoshitsugu)." Ai Kakuma is performing the ending theme song "lost emotion" as her character Kirara Hoshino.

Kitada launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in April 2017, and Shueisha published the manga's 10th volume on July 3. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga and will release the first volume in February 2021.

Sources: SUPER HXEROS anime's website, Comic Natalie