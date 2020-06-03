Dokyū Hentai HxEros Anime Unveils July 3 Debut, Theme Song Info, New Visual

This year's July issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine revealed on Thursday that the television anime of Ryōma Kitada 's Dokyū Hentai HxEros manga will premiere on July 3. The anime's official website also revealed the anime's second key visual and the anime's theme song artists.

HXEROS SYNDROMES — a new special unit produced by the rock band BURNOUT SYNDROMES for this anime with Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as a featured artist — will perform the anime's theme song "Wake Up Hx ERO! feat. Retto Enjō (Matsuoka Yoshitsugu)."

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , and AT-X on July 3; on MBS on July 4; and on TV Aichi on July 6.

The cast includes:

Masato Jinbo ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei! ) is directing the anime at project No.9 , and Akitomo Yamamoto ( The Girl in Twilight sub-character designer and chief animation director) is serving as character designer. Jinbo is also overseeing the series scripts.

Ai Kakuma will perform the ending theme song "lost emotion" as her character Kirara Hoshino.

The manga's story begins when an unknown invader known as the "Kiseichū" (wordplay on the Japanese word for "parasite") invades Earth and begins robbing people of the source of their erotic "H energy," depriving them of the will to live. Retto Enjō, a high school boy, joins the hero organization HxEros, and alongside four beautiful high school girls, will save the Earth from the alien threat.

Kitada launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in April 2017. The manga has 900,000 copies in print.