Dokyū Hentai HxEros Anime Reveals 4 More Cast Members, Ending Song Artist

The June issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine revealed additional cast members and the ending theme song artist for the television anime adaptation of Ryōma Kitada 's Dokyū Hentai HxEros manga on Saturday. The additional cast members include:

Ai Kakuma will perform the ending theme song "lost emotion" as her character Kirara Hoshino.

The show is currently scheduled to premiere in July, however, the Jump SQ. magazine on Saturday is listing the anime with a general 2020 premiere.

Previously announced cast members include:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Retto Enjō

as Kirara Hoshino Sayuri Yahagi as Momoka Momozono

as Momoka Momozono Yūki Kuwahara as Sora Tenkūji

as Sora Tenkūji Ai Kayano as Maihime Shirayuki

Masato Jinbo ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei! ) is directing the anime at project No.9 , and Akitomo Yamamoto ( The Girl in Twilight sub-character designer and chief animation director) is serving as character designer. Jinbo is also overseeing the series scripts.

The manga's story begins when an unknown invader known as the "Kiseichū" (wordplay on the Japanese word for "parasite") invades Earth and begins robbing people of the source of their erotic "H energy," depriving them of the will to live. Retto Enjō, a high school boy, joins the hero organization HxEros, and alongside four beautiful high school girls, will save the Earth from the alien threat.

Kitada launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in April 2017. The manga has 900,000 copies in print.