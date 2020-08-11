Crunchyroll Announces English Dub Casts, August Premieres for Monster Girl Doctor, The God of High School, Rent-a-Girlfriend

Crunchyroll announced the English dub casts and August premiere dates for Monster Girl Doctor , The God of High School , Rent-A-Girlfriend , and the second season of Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- on Tuesday.

Crunchyroll will launch the English dub of the television anime of Yoshino Origuchi 's Monster Girl Doctor ( Monster Musume no Oisha-san ) light novel series on August 16. New episodes will debut every Sunday. The dub cast includes:

The English dub of the television anime of Yongje Park 's The God of High School manhwa will premiere on August 24. New episodes will debut every Monday. The dub cast includes:

Robbie Daymond as Mori Jin

as Mori Jin Sean Chiplock as Daewi Han

as Daewi Han Veronica Taylor as Mira Yoo

The English dub of the television anime of Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Okarishimasu ) manga will launch on Crunchyroll on August 28. New episodes will debut every Friday. The dub cast includes:

The English dub of the second season of the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime will premiere on August 26. New episodes will debut every Wednesday. The dub cast includes:

Sean Chiplock as Subaru

as Subaru Kayli Mills as Emilia

as Emilia Brianna Knickerbocker as Rem

as Rem Ryan Bartley as Ram

as Ram Kira Buckland as Beatrice

as Beatrice Erica Mendez as Puck

