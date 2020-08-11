News
Crunchyroll Announces English Dub Casts, August Premieres for Monster Girl Doctor, The God of High School, Rent-a-Girlfriend

English dub of 2nd season of Re:Zero also debuts in August

Crunchyroll announced the English dub casts and August premiere dates for Monster Girl Doctor, The God of High School, Rent-A-Girlfriend, and the second season of Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- on Tuesday.

Crunchyroll will launch the English dub of the television anime of Yoshino Origuchi's Monster Girl Doctor (Monster Musume no Oisha-san) light novel series on August 16. New episodes will debut every Sunday. The dub cast includes:

The English dub of the television anime of Yongje Park's The God of High School manhwa will premiere on August 24. New episodes will debut every Monday. The dub cast includes:

The English dub of the television anime of Reiji Miyajima's Rent-A-Girlfriend (Kanojo, Okarishimasu) manga will launch on Crunchyroll on August 28. New episodes will debut every Friday. The dub cast includes:

The English dub of the second season of the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime will premiere on August 26. New episodes will debut every Wednesday. The dub cast includes:

