Masaaki Yuasa's Japan Sinks: 2020 Anime Gets Compilation Film in Japan on November 13

The official website for the Japan Sinks: 2020 anime series revealed on Thursday that the series is getting a compilation film that will open in Japanese theaters on November 13. The film version will feature 5.1ch sound. The staff also revealed a new visual for the film.

Japan Sinks: 2020 is Science SARU and Masaaki Yuasa 's anime series of Sakyo Komatsu 's Japan Sinks ( Nihon Chinbotsu ) science-fiction novel. The 10-episode series debuted worldwide on Netflix on July 9.

The anime stars:

The original disaster science-fiction novel begins when a series of natural disasters hit Japan. Massive tectonic shifts cause volcanic eruptions from remote Japanese islands, triggering earthquakes, and eventually triggering more eruptions in volcanoes in the Japanese mainland. Through it all, a team of scientists attempt to convince the Japanese government that the Japanese archipelago will soon sink beneath the sea sooner than anyone expected. The new anime moves the setting from 1970s Japan to modern Japan. The story centers on the Mutō family, and the siblings Ayumu and Gō. The four members of the Mutō family are caught in an earthquake that hits Tokyo, and attempt to escape the city, while disaster claws at their heels.

Yuasa directed the anime at his Science SARU studio, with Pyeon-Gang Ho credited as series director. Toshio Yoshitaka ( Dragon Ball Super ) penned the scripts. The musician kensuke ushio , who has collaborated with Yuasa in the Ping Pong and DEVILMAN crybaby anime, composed the music. Naoya Wada ( DEVILMAN crybaby episode director) designed the characters. Ken Hashimoto was the color key artist. Toshikazu Kuno was the compositing director of photography. Eriko Kimura was the sound director. Kiyoshi Hirose was in charge of editing.