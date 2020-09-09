Eagle Talon: Golden Spell Anime Casts Kenjiro Tsuda, Kazuhiro Nakaya, Rina Satou

Nissin sponsors October show

The official website for the Eagle Talon ( Himitsu Kessha Taka no Tsume ) comedy anime franchise announced three new cast members for the latest television anime in the franchise , Himitsu Kessha Taka no Tsume: Golden Spell (Secret Society Eagle Talon: Golden Spell), on Tuesday. The announcement noted that the production was able to bring in these new cast members thanks to the show's new sponsor Nissin Cup Noodles, which will have a collaboration commercial with the show.

The new cast members include:

Kenjiro Tsuda as Adrian Zahar, the right-hand man of Crotter company president Kuroki



Kazuhiro Nakaya as Tōhei Iwasa, a talented IT engineer at DX Company



Rina Satou as Mifuyu Ōtori, a mysterious woman.





The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS11 , CS Family Gekijō, J:COM , and other venues on October 4. Necrytalkie are performing the opening theme song "Taga Tame ni Chakapoko wa Naru," and EIKO+ERIKO will perform the ending theme song "Chili Peppers." The above video previews the opening theme song.

Voice actor Jouji Nakata will join the cast as Homare Kuroki, the president of the global company Crotter, and the childhood friend of Eagle Talon's supreme commander. Nakata previously starred in a special for the anime in 2019 where he voiced all the characters. FROGMAN once again voices all the other characters in the new anime.

The new anime's story begins when the Eagle Talon organization successfully discovers the ancient "Golden Spell," which allows one to control people's will with a single word. However, the spell and the program that is developing it are stolen. The anime will once again comment on current events in a comedic way, including recent news related to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and working at home. Unlike previous series that had self-contained stories for individual episodes, the new anime's story arc will unfold over the course of the 12-episode run.

DLE Inc. is once again in charge of animation production, and FROGMAN is once again the director, series script supervisor, scriptwriter, character designer, and editor for the anime. The musician manzo returns to compose the music.

The original Eagle Talon Flash anime centers on the titular secret society and its bumbling attempts to take over the world. The production company DLE Inc. launched the first Himitsu Kessha Taka no Tsume (Secret Society Eagle Talon) television series in 2006, and the series spawned nine films. Artist FROGMAN serves as the "director/writer/character designer/sound Recording Engineer /Flash animator/editor/ voice actor ."

Crunchyroll streamed an Eagle Talon short as its very first legally authorized anime in February 2008.

Eagle Talon GT , the anime's seventh season, premiered in April 2016 in celebration of the franchise 's 10th anniversary. For the first time in the franchise 's history, the show included live-action segments in addition to the anime shorts, where the series' creator FROGMAN appeared in costume as the character Yoshida. Himitsu Kessha Taka no Tsume: Golden Spell is franchise 's first standalone television anime since 2009's Himitsu Kessha Taka no Tsume: Countdown.