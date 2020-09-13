Tite Kubo to Draw Burn the Witch 'Season 2' Sequel Manga

Volume 1 debuts on October 2 with theatrical anime's premiere

This year's 41st issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Tite Kubo is drawing a "Season 2" sequel for his new Burn the Witch manga. The announcement listed the sequel as "coming soon."

The issue also confirmed that the 260-page first compiled book volume will ship on October 2, the same day that the event screenings for the manga's theatrical anime open in Japan. The volume will feature exclusive color illustration and bundle a double-sided full-color pinup poster, as well as the original one-shot for the manga.

The original manga is a four-chapter short serialization based on the one-shot manga of the same name that first debuted in July 2018. The serialization debuted on August 24, and ended on Monday. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English. Viz Media also published the one-shot chapter in English digitally on the same day in its digital Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, then added the chapter to its English Shonen Jump service in March. The manga chapter is also available in Japanese on the Shonen Jump+ app and website for free.

The one-shot takes place in the same world as Kubo's Bleach manga. The chapter centers on Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole, who work as witches at the Wing Bird headquarters in Reverse London's Natural Dragon Management Agency. Those who live in Reverse London are able to see supernatural creatures such as dragons. Noel and Ninny work to help promote coexistence between these creatures and humans, but sometimes must undergo missions to exterminate evil creatures.

Studio Colorido and team Yamahitsuji are producing the "mid-length" theatrical anime, which will have event screenings for two weeks. The anime will also stream on Amazon Prime Video and Hikari TV in Japan. The anime will be reorganized into three episodes for the streaming version. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in October in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.