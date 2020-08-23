Burn the Witch Theatrical Anime Reveals More Cast, October 2 Streaming Debut Worldwide

Film to screen in Japan for 2 weeks, streaming version will differ from theatrical version

This year's 38th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the theatrical anime based on Tite Kubo 's Burn The Witch one-shot and serialized manga will have event screenings in Japan for two weeks starting on October 2. The anime will also stream worldwide starting on October 2. The anime will stream on Amazon Prime Video and Hikari TV in Japan. The magazine did not specify where the anime will stream outside of Japan, but did state that the streamed version will be "an edited version where the content will be a little different from the version that will screen [in Japanese theaters]."

The magazine also revealed more cast members, including:

The anime's website will reveal a new promotional video later on Monday.

The anime stars Asami Tano as Ninny Spangcole and Yuina Yamada as Noel Niihashi.

Studio Colorido and team Yamahitsuji are producing the "mid-length" theatrical anime. Tatsurō Kawano (animation director for Psycho-Pass 2 , Gatchaman Crowds ) is directing the anime, and Yūji Shimizu (animation director for Gatchaman Crowds insight ) is the assistant director. Chika Suzumura ( Yozakura Quartet ~Hana no Uta~ ) is writing scripts, Natsuki Yamada (key animator on Time Bokan 24 ) is the character designer, and Keisuke Ōkura is handling the dragon designs. Keiji Inai ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , The Royal Tutor ) is composing the music

The serialized version of the manga will have four total chapters, and debuted in the 38th issue on Monday. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English. The manga is based on the one-shot manga of the same name that first debuted in July 2018. Viz Media published the chapter in English digitally on the same day in its digital Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, then added the original one-shot manga to its English Shonen Jump service in March. The manga chapter is also available in Japanese on the Shonen Jump+ app and website for free.

The one-shot takes place in the same world as Kubo's Bleach manga. The chapter centers on Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole, who work as witches at the Wing Bird headquarters in Reverse London's Natural Dragon Management Agency. Those who live in Reverse London are able to see supernatural creatures such as dragons. Noel and Ninny work to help promote coexistence between these creatures and humans, but sometimes must undergo missions to exterminate evil creatures.