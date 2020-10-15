Rent-A-Girlfriend, Senryū Girl, Domestic Girlfriend, Boarding School Juliet, Fuuka Authors Pen 1-Shots

5 1-shot manga all themed around "isekai" versions of authors' manga

This year's 46th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Reiji Miyajima ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ), Masakuni Igarashi ( Senryū Girl ), Kei Sasuga ( Domestic Girlfriend ), Yōsuke Kaneda ( Boarding School Juliet ), and Kouji Seo ( Hitman ) are all publishing one-shot manga themed around "isekai" (alternate/fantasy world) versions of their above manga.

Miyajima's "Kanojo, Tensei Shimasu" (Reincarnate-A-Girlfriend) one-shot based on Rent-A-Girlfriend already appeared in the 46th issue. The other one-shots will appear one at a time in the respective order listed above.

Miyajima launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English. The series received a manga anthology (for which Igarashi and Seo also contributed manga for) on August 17. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered on July 10 and aired for 12 episodes. It will have a second season.

Igarashi's Senryū Girl launched in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in October 2016, and ended in April. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019.

Kei Sasuga launched the Domestic Girlfriend manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2014, and ended it on June 10. Crunchyroll posted chapters of the manga as they debuted in Japan. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2019.

Kaneda launched the Boarding School Juliet manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2015, and the series moved to Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2017. The manga ended serialization in September 2019. A 12-episode television anime adaptation premiered in October 2018.

Seo launched the ongoing Hitman manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2018. Seo launched the Fuuka series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2014, and the series ended in April 2018. The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in January 2017. Seo ended his 27-volume Kimi no Iru Machi ( A Town Where You Live ) manga on the same day he launched Fuuka . The manga inspired a television anime adaptation from GONZO in 2014 as well as four original video anime volumes.