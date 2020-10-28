Gundam: Senjō no Kizuna II Arcade Game's 1st Promo Video, Photos, Manga Detail Major Upgrades, 2021 Delay

Latest entry uses 3 43-inch HD screens instead of enclosed hemispheric pod

Bandai Namco Amusement posted the first full promotional video, photographs, and a report manga for its Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna II arcade game on Wednesday. The video details the upgrades and 2021 delay for the game line's first completely new entry in 14 years.

Whereas the original Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna game featured an enclosed pod with a hemispheric projection screen, the new entry's open cockpit features three 43-inch HD displays for a more faithful recreation of the cockpits in the first Mobile Suit Gundam anime's One Year War. The new game still retains the dual hand levers and pedals. and it supports voice chat via a socket for a headset (provided by the player). The game offers 4 vs. 4 or 6 vs. 6 team matches.

The new battle system features new actions, depending on the mobie suit's type. Close-combat units can cancel an attack in a boost or jump with "Boost Cancel." Short-range units can equip a shield that can ward off a set amount of damage from enemy attacks. If the timing is right, gun units can unleash continuous fire with "Just Shot." The bombardment units can adjust their angle of elevation and angle of attack.

Each player can assemble three unique mobie suits in a personal deck, and then alternate between the mobile suits mid-battle. Players can also swap mobile suits upon returning to their hanger after being shot down, and they can return to the battlefield via an aerial drop. Players can customize their mobile suits' weapons and color schemes.

Gaanya Morimoto posted a bonus SD Gundam Info report manga after personally play-testing the game during a media briefing. Bandai Namco Amusement also debuted a key visual in Federation and Zeon variants.

A previous video features the following English summary:

Mobile Suit Survival Game

U.C. 0079, the long war between E.F.F. and Zeon breaks out. You are a soldier fighting on the battlefield, a living witness of history. From the cockpit, you will control your mobile suit and lead your side to victory. Believe in your comrades. So begins a new battle.

The first Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna arcade game launched in Japan in November 2006. The arcade game setup featured a cockpit-like pod that players entered to play the game on a dome-shaped screen.

The Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna Portable port for PlayStation Portable launched in Japan in March 2009. A Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna VR Prototype VR experience ran at the VR Zone Shinjuku center in 2017-2018.

Source: Gundam.info