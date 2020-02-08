Bandai Namco Announces Mobile Suit Gundam: Senjō no Kizuna II Arcade Game

1st arcade game launched in 2006

Bandai Namco Amusement Inc. announced at the Japan Amusement Expo (JAEPO) event in Chiba on Saturday that it is developing the Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna II arcade game.

The above video features the following English summary:

Mobile Suit Survival Game

U.C. 0079, the long war between E.F.F. and Zeon breaks out. You are a soldier fighting on the battlefield, a living witness of history. From the cockpit, you will control your mobile suit and lead your side to victory. Believe in your comrades. So begins a new battle.

Bandai Namco Amusement Inc. also announced that it will host a national tournament for the game series this winter.

The first Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna arcade game launched in Japan in November 2006. The arcade game setup featured a cockpit-like pod that players entered to play the game on a dome-shaped screen.

The Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna Portable port for PlayStation Portable launched in Japan in March 2009. A Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna VR Prototype VR experience ran at the VR Zone Shinjuku center in 2017-2018.

Sources: Bandai Namco Amusement's YouTube channel, Famitsu.com



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.